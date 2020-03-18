Immigration bureau says 72-hour travel period for departing OFWs, foreign nationals lifted

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has announced the lifting of the 72-hour travel period for departing Overseas Filipino Workers, balikbayans and foreign nationals.

According to immigration commissioner Jaime Morente, foreign nationals may now leave the country any time during the community quarantine period unless their flights have been cancelled by the airlines of the Civil Aeronautics Board.

“There was some confusion with other government agencies yesterday, but we discussed this with them and with the (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease) and we were able to clarify that OFWs are indeed allowed to travel,” Morente said.

He said previously imposed travel restrictions for arriving passengers from China, Hong Kong, Macau, North Gyeongsang including Daegu and Cheongdo of South Korea, Iran and Italy still remain in effect.

Those who have a history of travel to either of these areas, China, Hong Kong, Macau, North Gyeongsang including Daegu and Cheongdo of South Korea, within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into the country.

Exempted are Filipinos, their spouse and their children, foreigners with Philippine permanent visas and members of the diplomatic corps.

Passengers from Iran and Italy, on the other hand, are required to present a medical certificate issued within the last 48 hours from arrival, saying that they are COVID-19-free.