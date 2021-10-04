Immigration bureau rotates over 300 NAIA personnel to curb corruption

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has rotated over 300 personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to curb corruption among its personnel.

The bureau said the 341 immigration officers will be reporting to their new terminal assignments following Immigration Chief Jaime Morente’s approval of the rotation scheme starting October 3.

According to Carlos Capulong, bureau Acting Port Operations Chief, the 341 bureau officers to be rotated do not include the 99 newly-hired immigration inspectors who are still undergoing on-the-job training at the airport.

After the new recruits have finished their training, they, too, will be dispersed and deployed to the country’s major ports, he added.

“This will be the last rotation of our NAIA personnel this year as the next reshuffle will be implemented during the first quarter of 2022,” Capulong said.

Earlier, the bureau also rotated the terminal assignments of 77 Immigration supervisors.

Morente also earlier announced that the bureau was fast tracking the recruitment of nearly 200 new Immigration officers who will be deployed to the NAIA and other major ports early next year.