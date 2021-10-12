Immigration bureau reminds employees not to engage in online, offline political activities

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration reminded its employees not to engage in political activities whether online or offline.

According to Immigration chief Jaime Morente, campaigning actively and soliciting votes and support for election bets remains prohibited among public servants, who are “expected to remain politically neutral as this is mandated by law.”

The 1987 Philippine Constitution defines partisan political activity as “any act designed to promote the election or defeat of a particular candidate or party to public office.”

He said the wearing of shirts, caps, or pins is also prohibited according to advisories from the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

“This shall cover all our employees, whether they are permanent, or contractual,” Morente said.

“Employees are also reminded to adhere with the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees with respect to their actions online, and use good judgment in sharing information,” he added.

According to the bureau, officers found guilty of engaging in partisan political activities may be penalized with one month and one day suspension to six months for the first offense.