Immigration bureau: PHL emerging as crew change hub for seafarers in Asia

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has said the Philippines was emerging as a crew change hub for seafarers in Asia.

The bureau made the statement as it noted that more than 112,000 seafarers who joined or left their ships were processed and cleared in the country in 2020.

Bureau Bay Service Section chief Alnazib Decampong said of this number, 92,931 of these seamen were Filipinos while 19,289 were foreigners.

“Crew changes are vital to the international maritime industry as it affords sea vessels the opportunity to refresh their manpower. This is especially vital today amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Decampong said.

Bureau commissioner Jaime Morente said the bureau fully supports the government in its goal to make the Philippines a major international hub for crew change of maritime vessels.

He said immigration officers have been deployed to six ports–one each located in Manila, Bataan, Batangas, Subic, Cebu and Davao–which have been designated as crew change hubs.

“We also welcome the DOTr’s move to establish one-stop shops in these ports which would facilitate crew changes,” he said.

In July, the Philippines also opened a “green lane” to facilitate free movement and travel across borders for sailors in Asia.

“Seaport operations (are) vital (to) smooth economic exchange, and is vital to reinvigorate the country’s economy despite the ongoing pandemic,” he added.