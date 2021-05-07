Immigration bureau: Passengers merely transiting through India, 4 other countries can enter PHL but should undergo strict 14-day quarantine

(Eagle News) — Passengers merely transiting through India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be allowed entry into the Philippines but will be required to undergo a strict 14-day quarantine.

The Bureau of Immigration issued the statement as it announced the ban on travelers from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh takes effect starting today, May 7.

The ban on travelers from India and those with a travel history to the country within 14 days preceding arrival took effect on April 29.

The travel ban on the five countries is expected to end on May 14.

According to bureau Port Operations Division Chief Carlos Capulong, those considered transiting are those who merely stayed in the airport of those countries and were not cleared for entry into the same countries by their respective immigration authorities.

Meanwhile, Capulong said that the spouse and children of Filipinos or former Filipinos who are traveling to the Philippines without the Filipino or former Filipino spouse or parent may only be allowed upon the presentation of a valid 9(a) visa and an exemption document from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“Only those who are traveling with the former Filipino spouse or parent are eligible for the Balikbayan privilege,” Capulong said.

Under the Balikbayan program, the spouse and children of Filipinos and former Filipinos who are traveling with them are allowed visa-free entry, with a one-year stay.

“This is in compliance with the resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, temporarily banning the entry of aliens holding temporary visitors’ visas,” Capulong said.