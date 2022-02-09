Immigration bureau: Only fully-vaccinated foreigners coming from countries included in EO No. 408 allowed entry into PHL without visas

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration clarified that only fully-vaccinated foreigners coming from any of the countries listed in a recently issued executive order will be allowed entry into the country even without visas.

According to the bureau, these foreigners from any of the 157 countries listed in Executive Order No. 408 are required to present the appropriate proof of full vaccination as set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID), or they will be turned back at the airports and booked on the first available flight to their port of origin.

They are also required to present an RT-PCR test with negative results, taken at least 48 hours prior to their departure from their country of origin, a return ticket, a passport valid for at least 6 months, and a travel and health insurance for COVID-19 with a minimum coverage of US$35,000 valid for the entire duration of their stay.

Under the EO, foreigners from countries such as Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, and the US, may stay in the Philippines without visas for an initial 30 days.

Meanwhile, foreigners who come from countries that are not included in the EO will need to secure a 9(a) visa and an entry exemption document (EED) through any of the Philippine embassies or consulates abroad.

“They should also be fully vaccinated, or they will be denied entry even if they have valid 9(a) visas and EED,” Immigration bureau chief Jaime Morente said.