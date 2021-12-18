Immigration bureau: Only Filipinos, balikbayans, those with long-term visas may enter PHL from countries included in yellow, green lists

(Eagle News)–Only Filipinos, balikbayans and those with long-term visas may enter the Philippines from green- and yellow-list countries.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, even then they would still be subjected to the quarantine policies implemented for each list as implemented by the Bureau of Quarantine.

Meanwhile, only Filipinos coming from government or non-government-initiated flights will be allowed entry from red-list countries.

Those who do not belong to this category and who come directly from these areas or came from these areas 14 days preceding their arrival in the Philippines will not be allowed entry.

According to the bureau, the following countries are included in the country’s red list: Andorra, France, Monaco, Northern Mariana Islands, Reunion, San Marino, South Africa and Switzerland.

The following countries, meanwhile, are included in the Philippines’ green list: Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Chad, People’s Republic of China, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Falkland Islands, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Montserrat, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Rwanda, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Sudan, Taiwan, Timor Leste, Togo, Uganda and the United Arab Emirates.

All countries not mentioned are included in the Philippines’ yellow list.