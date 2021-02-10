Immigration bureau: No extension of March 1 deadline for 2021 annual report of foreign nationals

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration will not extend the deadline for foreign nationals to make their annual report for 2021 before the bureau.

In a statement, the bureau said the March 1 deadline stands.

Bureau chief Jaime Morente urged those who have yet to make a report to immediately register with the BI’s online appointment system at http://e-services.immigration.gov.ph to obtain their slots.

He said 800 slots for the annual report are reserved per day while Saturdays are reserved for accredited entities and remote reporting for bulk applicants.

Lawyer Jose Carlitos Licas, bureau alien registration division chief, said foreigners who are out of the country during the 60-day period can still make the report within 30 days upon their return to the country, provided their re-entry permits are still valid.

He said that aside from the bureau main office in Intramuros, Manila, foreigners may report to the nearest participating bureau field, satellite or extension office.