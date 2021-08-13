Immigration bureau nabs 3 wanted South Koreans

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has nabbed three wanted South Koreans in Pampanga.

In a statement, Immigration chief Jaime Morente said Han Jeongcheol, 47, Yang Wonil, 48, and Cho Sunggye, 56, were nabbed on Tuesday, Aug. 10, in their residence inside a subdivision in Angeles City.

The bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit had gone to the house to serve a deportation warrant against Han, who had been ordered expelled by the bureau for being a fugitive wanted for illegal drugs in his country.

It so happened, however, the bureau said, that Yang and Cho were also inside the house.

A check showed Yang was also the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Seoul district court a year ago, based on the charge of fraud under Korea’s Criminal Act.