Immigration bureau nabs 3 wanted South Koreans

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has nabbed three wanted South Koreans in Pampanga.
In a statement, Immigration chief Jaime Morente said Han Jeongcheol, 47, Yang Wonil, 48, and Cho Sunggye, 56, were nabbed on Tuesday, Aug. 10, in their residence inside a subdivision in Angeles City.
The bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit had gone to the house to serve a deportation warrant against Han, who had been ordered expelled by the bureau for being a fugitive wanted for illegal drugs in his country.
It so happened, however, the bureau said, that Yang and Cho were also inside the house.
A check showed Yang was also the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Seoul district court a year ago, based on the charge of fraud under Korea’s Criminal Act.
Cho, meanwhile, it turned out, was also wanted by the bureau, which had ordered him deported eight years ago for being an undocumented and overstaying alien.
The three are now detained at the bureau’s Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending their deportation.