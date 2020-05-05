Immigration bureau: More than 4000 Filipino seafarers to disembark from quarantined vessels at Manila port by May 17

(Eagle News) — More than 4000 Filipino seafarers are expected to disembark from vessels quarantined off a Manila port by May 17, the Bureau of Immigration said on Tuesday, May 5.

According to Commissioner Jaime Morente, the 4559 seafarers were working in 14 cruise ships coming from Australia, Indonesia, Singapore and Japan.

The BI said that it expects eight other cruise ships and three maritime vessels to arrive within the week.

He said the 14 ships that have arrived are currently in a 14-day quarantine anchorage as required by the government.

After the 14 days, he said the disembarking seafarers’ health will be assessed by the BOQ.