Immigration bureau: Macau, Hong Kong nationals again allowed entry into PHL visa-free for 14 days

Brazilians, Israelis can stay for 59 days in PHL without visas, bureau says

(Eagle News) — Macau and Hong Kong nationals may again enter the country visa-free for 14 days.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, nationals from Israel and Brazil may also enter the Philippines visa-free for an initial stay of 59 days.

The bureau said this was according to the latest resolution passed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) last Friday.

The resolution revived a foreign service circular that allowed that period of stay for the Macau and Hong Kong nationals.

Meanwhile, the 59-day period of stay for Israelis and Brazilians was a reciprocal arrangement between the Philippines and the two countries, the bureau said.

Pre-pandemic, in 2019, the bureau said more than 5,000 Hong Kong nationals, and more than 3,000 Macau Sar nationals arrived in the Philippines.

In the same period, almost 25,000 Israelis, and around 13,000 Brazilians also entered the country.