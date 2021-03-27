Immigration bureau launches enhanced Quick Response Feedback System

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has launched an improved Quick Response Feedback System which will be initially implemented in the main office in Intramuros, Manila.

The bureau launched the enhanced feedback mechanism as one of its responses to the alleged involvement of some immigration officers in a human trafficking case revealed by Senator Risa Hontiveros during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality.

Bureau chief Jaime Morente had said 28 immigration officers, in particular, were being probed for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of 44 Filipinos to Syria.

According to the bureau, under the enhanced system, service users can avail of a QR code, that can lead to a client feedback form on the services received from the agency.

The bureau said the move also complies with requirements set by the country’s Anti-Red Tape Authority, which requires the availability of feedback mechanisms for the public.

“Those involved in such anomalous activities will face the harshest penalties of the law,” Morente said.

The bureau said the system will subsequently be implemented in all its other offices.