Immigration bureau hires 100 additional officers

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration announced the hiring of 100 additional officers as it anticipates a gradual reopening of borders to more international travelers within the year.

In a statement, bureau commissioner Jaime Morente said the 100 new employees, with the item of Immigration Officer 1, were appointed by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to fill up vacancies in the bureau’s plantilla.

Bureau personnel chief Grifton Medina said of the 100, 94, in particular, had plantilla positions under the Immigration Regulation Division, while six are under the Port Operations Division.

Medina said the 100 are set to be deployed soon, upon submission of their required documents and completion of their extensive training on immigration laws, rules and procedures.

A bulk of them, Medina said, will be deployed to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“However, due to the pandemic, the new employees will have to be trained through virtual learning sessions instead of the usual face-to-face, stay-in classes at the BI’s training academy in Clark, Pampanga,” the bureau said.

Morente thanked Guevarra for the new appointments, noting that they new hires will help make the bureau “more prepared.”

“We are hoping that our international flight operations will gradually return to normal before the year ends, following the government’s aggressive vaccine campaign. As the country begins to reopen its economy, perhaps so, too, will our borders reopen slowly,” Morente said.