Immigration bureau: Fully-vaccinated individuals not required to secure online appointments for transactions

Presentation of vaccination card, however, required for entry

(Eagle News) — Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to secure an online appointment to transact with the Bureau of Immigration.

Immigration chief Jaime Morente said foreign nationals, however, including those fully vaccinated, who intend to file their annual report at the bureau main office in Intramuros, Manila are still required to apply for slots in the online appointment system.

The annual reporting pursuant to the Alien Registration Act is ongoing and will last until March 1.

According to the bureau, those fully-vaccinated who do not fall under this category and who wish to transact with the bureau, should, however, present their vaccination cards or certificates.

Morente said this was a requirement for them to be allowed entry into bureau offices.

Morente said the bureau’s operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in areas under a COVID-19 alert level 2.