Immigration bureau: Foreigners with expired ACR I-Cards can still enter PHL if they have valid re-entry permits

(Eagle News) — Foreigners who are holders of immigrant or permanent resident visas but whose alien certificate of registration identity cards (ACR I-Card) have expired, can still travel to the Philippines.

The Bureau of Immigration said based on a memorandum earlier issued by Immigration chief Jaime Morente, this was for as long as they have valid re-entry permits.

Morente issued the directive upon recommendation of the Bureau’s Alien Registration Division (ARD) which held that arriving immigrants with expired ACR I-Cards should just be advised only to renew their cards at the Bureau.

According to the ARD, these ACR I-Cards cannot be used as basis to admit an alien immigrant as they merely serve as proof that the latter is registered with the bureau.

As for aliens whose re-entry permits and special return certificates (SRC) have expired, Carlos Capulong, bureau Acting Port Operations Division Chief, said they may renew the same upon arriving at the airport before immigration clearance.

“We are still being besieged with queries as to whether these aliens who are permanent residents and immigrants with expired I-Cards can go back to the Philippines. They can do so as long as they can present their valid RPs,” Capulong said.