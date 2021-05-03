Immigration bureau: Foreign tourists still not allowed to enter PHL

(Eagle News) — Foreign tourists are still not allowed to enter the Philippines.

The Bureau of Immigration issued the clarification, as it added that that particular restriction has yet to be lifted by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Immigration bureau chief Jaime Morente said the recent easing of travel restrictions applies only to foreign nationals who were allowed to enter the Philippines before March 22, when the country imposed a travel ban on all foreigners amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The bureau earlier announced that starting May 1, foreign nationals with existing immigrant and non-immigrant visas may again enter the country.

Exempted from the visa requirement are the foreign spouse and children of Balikbayans or returning Filipinos and former Filipinos who are traveling with the latter.

Foreigners who are holders of valid and existing Special Resident and Retirees Visa (SRRV) or Section 9(a) temporary visitors’ visas may be allowed entry, provided they present an entry exemption document from the Department of Foreign Affairs upon arrival.

Except for foreign diplomats and members of international organizations, all foreign travelers are required to present a pre-booked accommodation for at least seven nights in an accredited quarantine hotel of facility where they will be tested for COVID-19 on the sixth day from date of their arrival, the bureau had said.

The bureau said travelers who came from India or have a travel history to India within the last 14 days preceding their arrival are, however, banned from entering the country until May 14.

“..And (those allowed to enter) should have valid and existing visas at the time of their arrival in our ports of entry,” Morente said.