Immigration bureau: Foreign seafarers with valid visas allowed entry into PHL

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday, March 31, said foreign seafarers are now allowed to enter the Philippines.

Immigration commissioner Jaime Morente said this was after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) amended its previous resolution to allow the same with valid 9c visas to enter via airports and seaports.

According to Morente, these seafarers would undergo crew change at the country’s green lanes.

Bureau Bay Service Section Chief Alnazib Decampong said the green lanes were launched by the government in a bid to promote the Philippines as a hub for crew change for international maritime vessels and facilitate the movement of sailors in the region during the pandemic.

These crew change hubs are located in Manila, Bataan, Batangas, Subic, Cebu, and Davao.

“The entry of foreign seafarers that will undergo crew change is essential in keeping the maritime industry afloat. They are much-needed manpower especially in cargo vessels that transport goods in and out of the country,” Decampong said.

Apart from foreign seafarers, Filipinos, their parents, spouse and children who are traveling with them are allowed to enter the country.

They, however, must possess a valid and existing visa at the time of entry.

Also allowed to enter are diplomats and members of international organizations, and their dependents with a valid 9(e) visa or 47(a)2 visa.

Foreigners arriving for emergency and humanitarian cases may also be allowed to enter, as approved by the chair of the National Task Force Against Covid-19 or his authorized representative.

Foreign nationals involved in medical repatriation endorsed by the Department of Foreign Affairs – Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs (DFA – OUMWA) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) are also allowed entry.