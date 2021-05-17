Immigration bureau: Foreign parents of Filipinos need visa, entry exemption document to be allowed to enter PHL

(Eagle News) — Foreign parents of Filipinos need to secure a visa and an entry exemption document to be allowed to enter the Philippines.

Bureau of Immigration chief Jaime Morente made the clarification, noting that foreign parents of Filipino citizens are not covered by the Balikbayan privilege.

Morente said these foreign nationals may apply for an entry visa from the Philippine posts abroad and secure the entry exemption document from the Department of Foreign Affairs or the National Task Force Against Covid-19.

He said this applies even if the foreign parents are traveling with their Filipino children.

“Those who do fail to present a visa and an exemption document upon their arrival at the airport will be denied entry by immigration officers and they will be booked on the first available flight back to their port of origin,” Morente said.

Carlos Capulong, bureau Port Operations Division Chief, for his part, reiterated these foreign nationals should also present a pre-booked accommodation in an accredited quarantine hotel or facility upon their arrival at the airport.

He said those who fail to present proof of their 10-day quarantine accommodation to the immigration officer will be denied entry.