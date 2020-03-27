Immigration bureau: Foreign nationals whose ACR I-Cards have not been released may temporarily depart PHL without waiver order

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration on Friday, March 27, announced it would temporarily allow foreign nationals to depart the country even without the waiver order for alien certificate of registration identity cards (ACR I-Cards) that have yet to be released.

In a statement, the immigration bureau said regular procedures require departing aliens with approved visas but pending the ACR I-Card to secure the waiver at the bureau’s main office.

“We will no longer be requiring ACR I-Card Waiver Orders for departing foreign nationals. With the rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, we were prompted to make additional measures to lessen person to person contact,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

According to Morente, in lieu of the ACR I-Card waiver order, departing foreign nationals may present the following at the airport: Passport with valid visa, as indicated in the implementation stamp, official receipts of the ACR I-Card Waiver Application Fee and Emigration Clearance Certificate with Returning Permit or Special Resident Certificate, whichever is applicable.

Morente advised departing foreign nationals to keep these requirements as they will be needed for when the foreigners enter the country again under their respective visas.