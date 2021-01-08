Immigration bureau: Foreign diplomats, representatives of int’l organizations exempted from restrictions imposed on foreign travelers from 27 countries

Those coming for medical, emergency cases from those countries also allowed entry, bureau says

(Eagle News) — Foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations are exempted from the travel restrictions imposed on foreign travelers from the 27 countries subjected to travel restrictions following reports of the COVID-19 virus strain first monitored in the United Kingdom there.

“Those with valid 9(e) visas may be allowed entry without the need of an exemption or authorization from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). But those who present a diplomatic, official, or regular passport with no valid 9(e) visa may also be provided entry if they have a valid 9(a) visa and an authorization from the DFA,” Candy Tan, bureau Port Operations Division chief, said.

According to Tan, apart from them, those coming for medical and emergency cases, including their medical escorts “shall also be allowed entry provided that they have an entry visa.”

Tan issued the clarification on the day the restrictions on six additional countries–Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, and Brazil— took effect early today.

The six countries are in addition to the 21 other countries that were earlier subjected to the same travel restrictions.

These 21 countries were:

Denmark Ireland Japan Australia Israel The Netherlands Hong Kong Switzerland France Germany Iceland Italy Lebanon Singapore Sweden South Korea South Africa Canada Spain United States United Kingdom

The ban in these countries is in effect until January 15.

The Department of Health has said as of January 2, the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the United Kingdom, and which is said to be up to 70 percent infectious, has not yet been detected in the Philippines.