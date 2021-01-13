Immigration bureau: First week of required annual report filing draws 15,000 foreign nationals

(Eagle News) –Around 15,000 foreign nationals have filed their annual reports (ARs) before the Bureau of Immigration during the first week of the mandatory reporting for this year.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement a third of the foreign nationals made their reports at the main office in Intramuros, Manila while the rest filed their ARs in the various immigration field, satellite and extension offices in Metro Manila and the provinces.

Morente urged those who have not made their report to register with the bureau’s online appointment system in order to obtain their reporting schedule.

“We advise you to book your appointment slots now and make your report early. As in previous years, this year’s March 1 deadline of the AR is not extendable. You may visit http://e-services.immigration.gov.ph to schedule your annual report,” he added.

Morente said he foresees a a drop in the number of reportees this year.

The bureau said in 2020, there were more than 77,000 foreign nationals who filed their ARs.

“There are many of them who are currently out of the country and are not able to come back to the Philippines due to these travel restrictions. They can, however, still make their report within 30 days from the date of their return,” Morente said.

Under the alien registration act, foreigners who are holders of valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas and valid alien certificate of registration identity cards (ACR I-Card) are required to report to the immigration bureau within the first 60 days of a calendar year.

According to the bureau, foreign nationals who do not comply with reportorial requirements may be meted sanctions, including fines, visa cancellation, deportation, and imprisonment.