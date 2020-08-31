Immigration bureau eases restrictions for departing foreign nationals to prevent crowding in immigration offices

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration has eased its requirements for departing foreigners.

In a statement, the bureau said Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente has issued a directive now allowing foreigners with visas approved by the bureau to leave the country before they could be issued the alien certificate of registration identity card they applied for.

According to Morente, the bureau will also no longer require departing aliens with approved and implemented visas to secure an ACR I-Card waiver order.

Bureau Port Operations Acting Chief Grifton Medina said in lieu of the I-Card waiver order, passengers will be asked by immigration officers to present their passport with visa implementation stamp and official receipts of payment for their ACR I-Card waiver application fee, Emigration Clearance Certificate/Reentry Permit (ECC/RP) or Special Return Certificate (SRC).

“The passenger will also be advised to safekeep the copies of his official receipts as the same should be presented to our immigration officer upon his return to the Philippines,” Medina added.

Morente said the policy will be implemented until the end of this year and its effectivity may be extended or revoked earlier depending on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“By allowing these aliens to leave pending release of their I-Cards, the number of people going to our offices will be lessened and physical distancing will be achieved, thus preventing the further spread of the virus among our frontline personnel and clients,” Morente said.

Earlier, the bureau said more than 70 of its employees have been infected with COVID-19.

In March, the bureau allowed foreigners with bureau-approved visas to leave without I-Cards when Luzon was placed under an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and modified ECQ.

The bureau resumed issuing ACR I-Cards and I-Card waiver orders in June after the Bureau launched its online appointment system for clients with Metro Manila placed under a less restrictive general community quarantine.