Immigration bureau deploys 99 new officers to NAIA

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has deployed 99 new officers to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to beef up its manpower there.

In a statement, the bureau said the new bureau recruits just completed their three-month training on immigration laws, rules and procedures after being from among thousands of individuals who applied for the 99 Immigration Officer 1 plantilla positions.

“Our new IOs have started reporting for duty in the three terminals of the NAIA since last week, and they are currently undergoing on-the-job training prior to their full deployment in our immigration counters,” Carlos Capulong, bureau Port Operations Chief said.

Capulong said the new immigration officers will be rotated on their shift assignments every week “so they can experience the challenges, and grasp the enormity of their roles and responsibilities as border control officers of our country.”

“Now, more than ever, it is imperative for us to prove to our leaders and countrymen that we are dedicated to our mandate of protecting our borders from being infiltrated with unwanted aliens,” Immigration Chief Jaime Morente told the new officers.

He reminded the new employees that they, too, are tasked with seeing to it that poor Filipinos are not victimized by human traffickers who will recruit and attempt to send them abroad.

He said the bureau was expecting another batch of immigration officers to graduate before the year ends.