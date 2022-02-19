Immigration bureau: Beware of scammers now flaunting supposed ties with ranking officials

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration has warned the public against scammers who now flaunt their supposed ties with ranking Immigration officials to victimize people.

Immigration Chief Jaime Morente issued the warning following reports of some individuals getting scammed money with the modus operandi.

In one case, Morente noted that the victim was scammed P200,000 by an individual who claimed to be a relative of an Immigration official and who offered services to “fix” the victim’s visa.

“We do not condone illegal activities..,” Morente said.

He said the bureau was also “considering seeking legal action against these scammers who besmirch the names of our officials and employees for personal gain.”

Earlier, Morente warned the public against transacting with fixers, who he said were already using social media to look for victims.