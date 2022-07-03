Immigration bureau: Beware of human trafficking syndicates

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration renewed its warning against human trafficking syndicates who illegally deploy women and children to the Middle East.

Immigration Chief Jaime Morente issued the warning anew following international news about Indians who were trafficked and rescued in inhumane conditions in Kuwait.

According to Morente, human traffickers typically lure unsuspecting victims with supposedly lucrative jobs, without securing for them legal documentation.

“As a result, those victims of human trafficking are led to experience compensation issues, or worse, mental and physical abuse abroad,” Morente said.

In line with this, Immigration Travel and Control Enforcement Unit chief Timotea Barizo reminded the public to be vigilant when persons are offering supposed high-paying jobs in the Middle East.

Transactions, the official said, should be made only with persons and agencies accredited by the government.

“If caught, those illegal recruiters and human traffickers are doomed to face imprisonment,” she said.