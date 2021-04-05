Immigration bureau bars Chinese national facing deportation case from leaving PHL

(Eagle News) — A Chinese national was barred from leaving the Philippines after authorities found she was facing a deportation case in the country.

The Bureau of Immigration said 35-year-old Qiu Meiying was intercepted last March 26, when she attempted to board her flight to Xiamen, China at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

The bureau said this was after Immigration Officer Jeremie Abana, during immigration inspection, noticed that Qiu’s name was in the bureau’s watchlist of aliens charged for violating Philippine immigration laws.

Qiu was one of 20 Chinese nationals placed in the immigration watchlist in October last year on orders of the BI board of commissioners which is hearing the case against them, the bureau said.

According to the bureau, the case stemmed from allegations the Chinese nationals falsified their employment permits to apply for working visas in the Philippines.

According to bureau rules, the AEP issued by the Department of Labor and Employment is required of foreigners who wish to work in the country.

The bureau said Qiu’s passport was confiscated and she was directed to present herself to the bureau legal division to face the deportation case.

If proven to have falsified her documents, Qiu will be deported and placed in the BI’s blacklist, the bureau said.