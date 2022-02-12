Immigration bureau: Balikbayans exempted from outbound ticket requirement for entry into PHL

Also exempted are balikbayan’s spouse, children if traveling together with the balikbayan, bureau says

(Eagle News) — Balikbayans who plan to visit the Philippines do not have to present an outbound ticket for them to be allowed entry into the Philippines.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, also exempted from presenting the ticket to be allowed to enter the Philippines are the balikbayan’s spouse and children if they are traveling with the balikbayan.

“This adjusted policy allows those arriving under a balikbayan status to better enjoy their one-year visa-free privilege,” Immigration chief Jaime Morente said.

Balikbayans, as defined by the bureau, are former Filipinos who have been naturalized to any of the 157 countries under Executive Order No. 408, s. of 1960 as amended.

They are entitled to a one-year visa-free entry, which they can extend to their spouse and children if they are traveling together.

According to the bureau, family members of Filipinos who come from countries not included in the list of visa-free countries, on the other hand, are required to secure an entry visa prior to their arrival.