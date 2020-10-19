Immigration bureau: Arrival restrictions in PHL still in place

(Eagle News)–Arrival restrictions in the country remain in place even with the eased departure travel restrictions implemented by the government starting October 21.

This is according to the Bureau of Immigration, which issued the statement days after the Palace announced outbound non-essential travel for Filipinos would be allowed but subject to requirements.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution no. 79 requires outbound Filipino tourists to present a round trip ticket, health and travel insurance, and a negative antigen result at least 24 hours before departure.

If the country of destination requires an RT-PCR test, then the same must be presented instead.

Departing Filipinos shall also be required to sign a declaration acknowledging the risks of their travel, to be provided by airline check-in counters.

“After which, passengers will still undergo regular immigration assessment,” Morente said.

Currently, only Filipinos, their spouse and minor children are allowed to enter the country holding tourist visas.

Foreign children with special needs of Filipinos, foreign parents of minor Filipinos, and foreign parents of Filipino children with special needs are also allowed to enter the country.

Those who are eligible to enter are required to secure an entry visa from Philippine embassies or consulates, prior to their arrival.

Apart from them, accredited foreign government and international organization officials and their dependents, foreign airline crewmembers, foreign seafarers with 9(c) visas, and foreigners with long-term visas are allowed.

“We are on standby for any changes in policy, as directed by the IATF and the President,” Morente said.

Prior to the Palace announcement, only foreign nationals, overseas Filipino workers, permanent visa holders, students enrolled abroad, participants accepted in exchange visitor programs, as well as those who had essential travel, were allowed to depart the country.