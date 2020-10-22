Immigration bureau arrests Czech national wanted for fraud, embezzlement in Prague

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration has arrested a Czech national wanted for fraud and embezzlement in her country.

In a statement, bureau commissioner Jaime Morente said 48-year-old Eva Sorelova was nabbed last Thursday at her residence on Coronado Street, in Barangay Guadalupe Viejo, Makati City by virtue of a mission order issued by the bureau upon the request of the Czech authorities.

The bureau said Sorelova was the subject of two arrest warrants issued by a district court and a municipal court in Prague last July 28 and October 9, respectively, on charges of aggravated fraud and embezzlement.

According to Morente, the Czech national was also on the Interpol’s alert list of wanted fugitives.

“She will be deported for being an undesirable and undocumented as her embassy confirmed that she does not hold a valid passport or travel document,” the immigration chief added.

Sorelova is detained at the bureau warden facility in Taguig City pending issuance of the order deportation by the bureau’s board of commissioners.

The bureau said she will be placed in the immigration blacklist and banned from re-entering the Philippines.