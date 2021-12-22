Immigration bureau: Annual reporting of foreign nationals from January to March 2022

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has reminded foreign nationals in the country to report to any of the agency’s participating offices nationwide starting January 2022.

According to Immigration chief Jaime Morente, the annual report is in compliance with the Alien Registration Act of 1950, which requires all aliens with immigrant and non-immigrant visas to report to the bureau within the first 60 days of every calendar year.

He said under the law, foreigners who are holders of immigrant and non-immigrant visas and were issued alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card), are required to make the annual report.

Also required to report are refugees and stateless aliens.

He said those covered by the law may report to any Immigration office until March 1, 2022.

Morente also warned that those who fail to report may face fines, visa cancelation, or deportation.

According to Jose Carlitos Licas, BI Alien Registration Division Chief, foreign nationals going to the bureau for their annual report via any immigration office nationwide are still required to register with the BI’s online appointment system at http://e-services.immigration.gov.ph.

“Aliens must present their original ACR I-Card and valid passport as well as pay a P300-annual report fee and P10-legal research fee,” Licas said.

Foreigners who are out of the country during the 60-day period can still make the report within 30 days from the date of their return to the country, so long as their re-entry permits are still valid, Licas said.

For aliens below the age of 14, Licas said their parent or legal guardian should make the report for them.

Senior citizens and persons with disability may file through a representative with a special power of attorney, he added.