Immigration bureau announces new COVID-19 quarantine facility for PDLs

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday, Sept. 22, announced the opening of a quarantine facility for persons deprived of liberty inside the New Bilibid Prison compound in Muntinlupa.

In a statement, Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility (BIWF) Chief Remiecar Caguiron said the bureau Ligtas Covid Centre, which was established in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross, will cater particularly to COVID-19-positive PDLS with mild to moderate symptoms.

“In the past, we used the custodial quarters of our detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa to isolate COVID-positive PDLs,” Caguiron said.

According to Caguiron, this was a “security risk” as there was limited space in the warden facility, and the “number of detained aliens remain high.”

“That’s why this isolation ward lessens the risk, and is a big help in ensuring the health and safety of everyone in the (Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility),” she said.

The Ligtas Covid Centre, the bureau said, has a surge capacity of 30, and can house as much as 60 if needed.