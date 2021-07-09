Immigration bureau allows stranded foreigners to renew expired visas until Nov. 30

(Eagle News) — Foreigners who have been stranded in the Philippines due to the COVID-19 pandemic can renew their expired visas until November 30.

The Bureau of Immigration said particularly covered by this new order signed by Immigration chief Jaime Morente for “humanitarian considerations” are foreigners whose visas expired between March 16, 2020 and July 4, 2021.

These foreigners, the bureau said, should have never left the country.

According to the bureau, the November 30 deadline for the filing of renewal or visa extension applications was non-extendible.

Applicants whose visas expired while they were outside the country, it said, will be admitted as temporary visitors.

“Hence, they need to apply for conversion of their temporary visitor’s visa to another appropriate visa type,” it said.