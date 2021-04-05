Immigration bureau: All bureau offices in NCR Plus area to maintain skeleton workforce until April 11

(Eagle News) — All Bureau of Immigration offices in the Greater Manila Area will continue operating on a skeleton force until April 11.

The bureau said in an advisory the decision for only a limited number of personnel to report for work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays is in line with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ recommendation to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal.

The bureau’s main office online appointment system, however, shall remain operational.

“(Bureau) officials, employees, and clients above 60 years old, pregnant, with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities and other health risks are advised to stay at home,” the bureau said.

On March 27, the Palace announced the re-imposition of the enhanced community quarantine over those areas, collectively called also as the NCR Plus area, in a bid to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The ECQ was supposed to end on April 4, but over the weekend, the Palace announced an extension of the same for at least one week.