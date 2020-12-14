Immigration bureau: 57-year-old American wanted in US nabbed in Cebu

(Eagle News) — Authorities have arrested a 57-year-old American who has a warrant for his arrest in the United States, the Bureau of Immigration said.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said Donald Robert Tyler was arrested by joint operatives of the bureau’s fugitive search unit and the National Bureau of Investigation on Thursday at his residence in Barangay San Roque, Ginatilan, Cebu.

A report from bureau FSU chief Bobby Raquepo said that the warrant against Tyler had been issued by a circuit Court in Josephine County, Oregon on November 4 last year.

“He was allegedly charged before the said court with the crime of sodomy in the first degree,” the bureau said.

According to Morente, Tyler will be blacklisted and banned from re-entering the Philippines for being “an undesirable alien.”

His passport, he said, has already been cancelled by the US State Department.

He will be temporarily detained at the bureau warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending his deportation.