Immigration bureau: 3,219 foreigners deported in 2020 for violating PHL immigration laws

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration said it deported in 2020 over 3,000 foreign nationals who were found violating Philippine immigration laws.

In a statement, bureau chief Jaime Morente said the 3,219 foreigners ordered deported by the three-man bureau Board of Commissioners was lower compared to the more than 6,000 who were expelled in 2019.

“This was a result of travel restrictions imposed by the government, wherein very little number of aliens were able to enter the country,” Morente said.

Of the total number of those deported last year, Morente said 3,009 were Chinese nationals.

He said included were 60 Vietnamese nationals, 40 Koreans, 25 Americans, 20 Japanese nationals, 12 Indians, and five Pakistanis.

According to Morente, many of the deportees were arrested for working without a permit, involvement in unauthorized online gaming operations, telecommunications fraud, economic crimes, investment scams, and cybercrime activities.

“Some of them are wanted fugitives whose arrest and deportation was sought by governments of the countries where they have been charged or convicted for various crimes,” he said.

He said the deported foreigners will be automatically blacklisted and are banned from re-entering the Philippines.