Immigration bureau: 3 South Korean fugitives nabbed in separate ops in Parañaque, Nueva Ecija

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has arrested three South Korean fugitives in separate operations in Parañaque City and Nueva Ecija.

The bureau said Jung Myunghun, 38; Yu Daewoong, 38; and Kang Wesung, 36 were nabbed by operatives of the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU) in coordination with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Major Crimes Investigation Unit, after Korean authorities sought the assistance of the bureau for that purpose.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said those arrested were high-profile fugitives long sought by South Korean authorities over an online scam that defrauded over 2000 of their compatriots of more than 10 billion won, or close to US$9 million.

The warrants for the suspects’ arrest were issued in August last year by the Jeju district court.

Their passports have been revoked by South Korean authorities.

“They will be deported to face the cases against them in Korea, and their names shall likewise remain in our blacklist, which effectively bans their re-entry in the country,” Morente said.

All three are temporarily detained at the CIDG headquarters pending results of their COVID-19 swab tests.