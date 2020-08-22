“Igme” intensifies into a tropical storm

(Eagle News) -“Igme” intensified into a tropical storm on Saturday, Aug. 22, as it moved towards the Southern Ryukyu islands.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Igme,” which is situated 340 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes, is forecast to move northeastward, and is likely to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between tonight and tomorrow early morning.

PAGASA said the the tropical cyclone, which is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, is likely to steadily intensify in the next couple of days.

It is forecast to reach the severe tropical storm category within 24 hours.

The weather bureau said no tropical cyclone wind signal is currently in effect, but intermittent gusts may be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the southwest monsoon slightly enhanced by “Igme.”

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, and Bataan.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslide may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

The bureau said a low pressure area situated 295 kilometers east of Davao City will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Mindanao, although it is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.