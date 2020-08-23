“Igme” exits PAR; cloudy skies, rainshowers expected as southwest monsoon affects western section of Luzon

(Eagle News)–“Igme” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday, Aug. 23, but rainshowers are still expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Severe Tropical Storm “Bavi,” formerly “Igme,” left PAR at 3 a.m., and is now located 620 kilometers north northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, and Bataan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, however, as the southwest monsoon affects the western section of Luzon.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

The western and northern sections of Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

According to PAGASA, the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light

to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.