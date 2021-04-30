Ifugao under MECQ, Puerto Princesa under GCQ in May

(Eagle News) — Ifugao province has been added to the list of areas under a modified enhanced community quarantine.
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday, April 30, said Puerto Princesa, on the other hand, is under a general community quarantine until the end of May.
Roque said both areas were added to the respective lists upon the request of local government officials.
Apart from Ifugao, the following are under an MECQ starting May, as announced by President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday:
- National Capital Region
- Bulacan
- Cavite
- Rizal
- Laguna
- City of Santiago in Isabela
- Abra
- Quirino
Apart from Puerto Princesa, the following, on the other hand, are on the list of areas under a less stringent GCQ:
- Apayao
- Benguet
- Ifugao
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Cagayan
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Baguio City
- Isabela
- Batangas
- Quezon
- Lanao del Sur
- Iligan City
- Davao City
- Tacloban City
The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive is ongoing, with senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, and medical workers undergoing inoculation.
The government has said it was aiming to vaccinate 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.