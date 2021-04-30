Ifugao under MECQ, Puerto Princesa under GCQ in May

(Eagle News) — Ifugao province has been added to the list of areas under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday, April 30, said Puerto Princesa, on the other hand, is under a general community quarantine until the end of May.

Roque said both areas were added to the respective lists upon the request of local government officials.

Apart from Ifugao, the following are under an MECQ starting May, as announced by President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday:

National Capital Region

Bulacan

Cavite

Rizal

Laguna

City of Santiago in Isabela

Abra

Quirino

Apart from Puerto Princesa, the following, on the other hand, are on the list of areas under a less stringent GCQ:

Apayao

Benguet

Ifugao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Cagayan

Nueva Vizcaya

Baguio City

Isabela

Batangas

Quezon

Lanao del Sur

Iligan City

Davao City

Tacloban City

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive is ongoing, with senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, and medical workers undergoing inoculation.

The government has said it was aiming to vaccinate 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.