Ifugao under a COVID-19 alert level 3 starting Feb. 1: Palace

(Eagle News) — Ifugao will be under a COVID-19 alert level 3 starting Feb. 1.

According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, the alert level in the province will be in effect until Feb. 15.

Under the alert level, some establishments are allowed to operate at a 30% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated people.

A 50% outdoor venue capacity, meanwhile, is allowed.

However, all employees of such establishments should be vaccinated.

Earlier, Metro Manila and seven provinces were deescalated to alert level 2.

Under Alert Level 2, some establishments are allowed at a 50% capacity indoors but only for fully vaccinated adults.

A 70% capacity outdoors for such establishments is allowed.