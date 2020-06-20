ICT department to public: Beware of SIM swap offers for supposed network connection upgrade

(Eagle News)–Be vigilant both offline and offline.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology issued this reminder to the public following recent reports of “misrepresentation of telecommunications and banking companies.”

In a statement, the DICT Cybersecurity Bureau urged the public not to give out their sim cards to anyone “or fall for SIM swap offers that claim to upgrade your network connection.”

These reportedly provide cybercriminals with the opportunity to take over personal accounts, such as banking, social media and even gaming accounts.

The department added sensitive information such as the MPIN, OTP, or CVV should not be given to anybody either.

Suspicious accounts or individuals should be reported to authorities.

“When in doubt, contact your specific official bank and/or telecommunications companies for any queries,” the department said.