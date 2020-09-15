ICT department issues 23 provisional registration certificates as it ramps up roll-out of common towers to improve Internet connectivity

(Eagle News)–The Department of Information and Communications Technology on Tuesday, Sept. 15, announced it had given 23 provisional certificates of registration to several tower companies, as it continues to ramp up the roll-out of common towers in the country.

In a statement, the department said the provisional certificates were issued to the following companies which already had prior memoranda of agreement or understanding with the agency:

Aboitiz Infracapital, Inc. ACODA Towers SDN BHD Alt-Global-Solutions Inc. Transcend Towers Infrastructure (Philippines), Inc. China Construction First Group Corp. and Wingan Construction and Development Corporation China Construction Yangtze River (M) SDN BHD China Energy Equipment Co., Ltd CREI Management Services FZE Desarrollos Terrestres, Inc. EEI Corporation Frontier Tower Associates Philippines, Inc. IHS Holding Limited Inforient Sdn. Bhd. ISOC EDOTCO Towers, Inc. ISON Tower Ltd. Inc. J.S Cruz Construction and Development Inc. MGS Construction Inc. Phil-Tower Consortium Inc. RT Telecom SDN. BHD. Shinheung Telecom Co., Ltd. Tamoin Industrial Services Corporation Tiger Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. UA Withya Public Company Ltd

The department said the provisional certificates, which are valid until December 31, serve as the “provisional authority to own, construct, manage, and operate one or more” passive telecommunications towers.

ICT department chief Gregorio Honasan II said the certificates “should provide them with ample time to complete all the requirements for full ITC registration and permitting within the time period.”

“We need these tower companies to continue mobilizing and building out towers now, that’s why we granted them this provisional certificate to ease their transition under the new circular,” Honasan said.

The department said other tower companies interested in registering with the agency may now do so “expediently and online” through the ITC registration portal at https://commontower.gov.ph/.

“All of these efforts that we are doing are in response to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s call to improve the Philippines’ Internet connectivity,” Honasan said.