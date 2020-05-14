ICT department calls on LGUs, others to help fast-track ICT infra rollouts

(Eagle News) — The Department of Information and Communications Technology has asked local government units and homeowners’ associations to ease permitting requirements in order to accelerate the rollout of cells sites and other ICT infrastructure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department also appealed for checkpoint officials and those enforcing the quarantine to ensure the “unhampered movement of ICT personnel and equipment of telecommunications companies, internet service providers, cable television providers, including those who perform indirect services such as technical, sales, and other support personnel.”

It also appealed for the the unhampered movement of third-party contractors doing sales, installation, maintenance and repair work.

The department issued the appeal as it noted the public’s need for connectivity and better quality of ICT services during this time.

“Internet access has become an essential utility in our collective efforts to significantly improve the public health situation. With that in mind, we should keep working together for the continued improvement of our internet connectivity infrastructure,” ICT department secretary Gregorio Honasan II said.