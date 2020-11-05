ICT department backs NTC call for streamlining of requirements for fiber optic cables installation

(Eagle News)–The Department of Information and Communications Technology has expressed support for the National Telecommunications Commission’s initiative to streamline permitting requirements for the installation of fiber optic cables.

In a statement, the department’s chief Gregorio Honasan II said it welcomes all initiatives that will complement the National Broadband Network that aims to build a government-owned broadband network “for better, more affordable and more extensive Internet connectivity in the country.”

He said the department was currently fast-tracking its implementation.

Honasan issued the statement after the NTC told the department, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the Anti-Red Tape Authority in a letter that the joint memorandum circular signed in July this year has proven to be effective in facilitating the addition of required base towers in the Philippines.

This, it said, has led to improvements in wireless coverage and technologies.

The NTC was referring to Joint Memorandum Circular No.1 s. 2020 which streamlines the issuance of permits, licenses, and certificates for the construction of shared passive telecommunications tower infrastructure.

The NTC called for the same streamlining for the installation of fiber optic cables in a similar memorandum, with the DICT noting that this was also a critical component of the NBN.

The NTC said it was currently coordinating with DPWH for possible amendments to Department Order No. 73 s. 2014, which provides for guidelines for right-of-way concerns in the deployment of fiber optic networks along national roads and bridges.

The DICT has pushed for a transition to a digital economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBP, the department said, would provide for a “better, more affordable and more extensive Internet connectivity” in the country.