IATF wants all data from digital contact tracing apps in centralized tracing data repository

(Eagle News) — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has ordered the consolidation of all data from digital contact tracing applications into a single tracing data repository.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday, Nov. 27, StaySafe.ph is the government’s digital contact tracing application of choice and will be made mandatory for adoption and use in all national government agencies and instrumentalities as well as local government units.

“Private establishments, facilities and offices are encouraged to use Stafysafe.ph while for those with existing contact tracing applications they are enjoined to integrate their systems with the Staysafe.ph system,” he added.

He said the repository will be linked to either COVID-Kaya or the COVID-19 Document Repository System.

He added the data collected through these applications should conform with specific minimum data requirements set by the government.