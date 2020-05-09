IATF to “strongly consider” proposal for another extension of ECQ in NCR — DILG

(Eagle News)–The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will “strongly consider” the recommendation that the enhanced community quarantine be extended for another 15 days in Metro Manila.

In a radio interview on Saturday, May 9, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya noted that the IATF takes into consideration the recommendations of local government units, which he said were considered the IATF’s partners in the implementation of the quarantine.

He recalled the IATF gave in to the request of Zamboanga and Albay cities they be included in the list of ECQ areas instead.

“I am sure they will strongly consider the recommendations of the Metro Manila Council,” Malaya said, referring to the council of mayors of cities and municipalities in Metro Manila that made the proposal for the 15-day extension.

Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, MMC chair, had said the council may formalize the recommendation through a resolution to be issued today.

So far, though, Malaya said the task force was still collating data through the technical working group.

He said the IATF may have a final decision by May 13 or 14.

The ECQ in Metro Manila is expected to be lifted on May 15.