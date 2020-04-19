IATF may submit recommendations on ECQ to President Duterte on April 25: Año

(Eagle News)–The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases may submit its recommendations on the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine to President Rodrigo Duterte on April 25.

In an interview over ANC, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said this was after the IATF meeting on Monday.

“So we are going to take into considerations whatever the recommendations and conclusions what they will present tomorrow,” he said.

Earlier, Año said the President would meet with health experts on Monday to help him decide whether to modify the EC or extend it.

The Palace has said the Philippines has yet to flatten the curve, judging by the continued increase in Covid-19 cases.

The country has so far recorded over 6000 cases.