IATF: LGUs can start distribution of cash aid to poor within 24 hours upon receipt of funds

(Eagle News)–Local government units can start the cash assistance distribution for the poor within 24 hours upon receipt of the funds.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said this was after it was decided the Department of Social Welfare and Development will only validate the list of beneficiaries after the poor receive the cash aid.

“This way, LGUs (local government units) will be able to proceed with the distribution of the cash aid…,” Nograles said.

The government had said the poorest communities were set to receive P5000 to P8000 under the social amelioration program.

The amount would be derived from the P275 billion approved by Congress to help fund the government’s COVID-19 response.

There have been however reports of a slow distribution, with some families barely coping with their daily needs amid the enhanced community quarantine.

The government has said it has so far released over P71 billion to LGUs under the social amelioration program.

The amount was apart from the financial assistance to be given to some 3.4 million employees of 1.5 million small businesses.