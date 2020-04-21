IATF-issued ID cards still valid at checkpoints, ICT department says

(Eagle News)–The identification cards issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases are still valid in checkpoints.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology said on Tuesday, April 21, that this was “notwithstanding the government’s transition from IATF-IDs to RapidPass” as there was “yet any issuance on the cancellation/revocation of IATF-IDs.”

The RapidPass, which only has to be scanned, was earlier launched to decongest checkpoints.

The DICT, however, encouraged all authorized frontliners and personnel to coordinate with approving government agencies on how to apply for a RapidPass.

The DICT said the RapidPass, after all, order to fast tracks movement and access of frontliners and priority vehicles at designated checkpoints.

“With RapidPass, authorized frontliners and personnel can simple flash their unique QR codes, reducing unnecessary physical contact,” the agency said.

“Visit https://dict.gov.ph/rapidpass to download the application forms for bulk registration and to see the list of their corresponding approving agencies,” it added.