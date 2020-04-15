IATF: Gov’t working on recovery plan as expected lifting of ECQ nears

(Eagle News)–The government is working on a recovery plan with the expected lifting of the enhanced community quarantine on April 30, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Tuesday.

According to Nograles, spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the plan includes an economic recovery plan for the country.

He said a presentation was already made but “ang caveat, ang colatilla doon was that hindi pa siya kumpleto.”

they still need more data to complete the presentation,” Nograles said in a televised briefing.

“So sinabi ni Pangulo na ituloy pa nila iyong ginagawa nilang studies,” Nograles said.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the Philippine economy, with economic output greatly reduced.

Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez said Philippine economic growth, which registered at 5.9 percent last year, could settle between 0 to -1% this year.

The ECQ is expected to end on April 30.